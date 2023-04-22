JEFFERSON CITY — Rock Bridge boys and girls track and field swept the competition in the 2023 Central Missouri Activities Conference Championships on Saturday at Helias.

The Bruins’ girls team earned their second straight conference title, while the defending state champion boys team avenged last year’s second-place CMAC finish with a win this year.

