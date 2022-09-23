Expected to be a high-scoring matchup, Capital City relied on its defense Friday to defeat Jefferson City 28-7.
Jefferson City capped off an over seven minute, 99-yard touchdown drive with a one-yard rush from Ethan Garnett to take a 7-0 lead into halftime.
Although the Jays received the opening kick of the second half, it was the Cavaliers who struck first. After forcing a punt, Capital City wasted no time, tying the game at 7-7 after a 45-yard touchdown rush by quarterback Hayden Carroll.
They did not stop there as the Cavaliers kept their foot on the gas, scoring three touchdowns in three straight possessions.
Capital City senior Hurley Jacobs impressed, finding the end zone once to add with 124 yards. Carroll's second score and Jaylan Thomas' first helped put the game away for the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers next match is against Helias at 7 p.m. Friday in Jefferson City. Meanwhile, Jefferson City fell to 2-3 as it will visit Hickman at 7 p.m. Friday.