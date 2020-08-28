Centralia High School and Mexico High School’s season opening football game has been canceled after a Bulldog player tested positive for COVID-19.

“The individual will self-isolate as recommended by the Audrain County Health Department,” Mexico activities director Travis Blevins said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, Mexico and Centralia administrators have decided to cancel tonight’s football game.”

Centralia was notified late in the afternoon, according to a statement from principal Matt Smith.

The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night in Mexico.

Smith said in his statement that Centralia is currently still planning to hold all other scheduled sports competitions.

“While the outcome of tonight is disappointing for all of us involved, both schools encourage all our student athletes to continue to persevere and be optimistic as we navigate these circumstances together,” he said.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2020. Studying print and digital sports journalism. Reach me at wdm79h@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

