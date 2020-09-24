Centralia High School made the decision to move its Oct. 9 homecoming football contest to South Shelby on Thursday. Additionally, the majority of Centralia’s homecoming events have been canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
According to a news release sent out by the district, the arrangement made by Centralia and South Shelby “will allow unlimited attendance for Centralia fans and families of players.” The Panthers band will also perform at the game and a homecoming royalty coronation will be held at halftime.
The current Boone County COVID-19 order restricts spectator attendance to 50% of the venue’s capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. Shelby County, where South Shelby High School is located, has no crowd restrictions in place.
The homecoming student dance, pep assembly, bonfire, flashlight parade, parade and alumni group visits leading up to the game have all been canceled. However, the school will still participate in a number of spirit activities during the week leading up to the game, including dress-up days and classroom door decorating contests.
Centralia has started the 2020 season undefeated through three games. The Panthers will travel to Clark County to take on the Indians (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.