Centralia and Southern Boone County finished in the top 10 for both boys and girls team scores in Saturday’s Class 3 Track & Field Championships at Jefferson City High School.
In the boys event, Centralia finished third with 41 points and Southern Boone County finished eighth with 27. Southern Boone County girls finished third with 33 points, and Centralia finished tied for sixth with 29.
Centralia’s boys team had seven all-state performances, with senior Liam Hill leading the way. He scored 20 points, winning the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.80 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 39.55.
Southern Boone County’s boys team had five all-state performances, three of those from sophomore Connor Burns. Burns finished third in the 800, which he ran in 1 minute, 58.96 seconds, second in the 1,600 in 4:22.37 and second in the 3,200 in 9:14.41.
Southern Boone County’s girls team had five all-state performances, all in distance events, most notably in the 1,600 and 3,200. Freshman Evan Mauney finished third in the 1,600 in 5:20.14. In the 3,200, fellow freshman Alexandra Volkart and Mauney went 1-2, finishing in 11:18.03 and 11:18.40, respectively.
Centralia’s girls team had six all-state performances on the day. Senior Carter Hawkins won the pole vault at 11 feet, 2½ inches.