Centralia crawled to a 12-0 victory over Palmyra at home Friday night.
A combination of strong defensive stops and rocky offenses contributed to an empty scoreboard at the end of the first quarter.
But with under two minutes left in the second quarter, Centralia (5-4) senior quarterback Beau Gordon connected with senior Mason Barr for a 17-yard touchdown pass.
"We needed some big plays, and a lot of times, it was a senior coming up with them," Centralia coach Tyler Forsee said.
Kyden Wilkerson sparked cheers in the home stands after converting a 47-yard touchdown, marking the final score of the game.
Plagued by incomplete passes and unsteady run games, both teams struggled to establish an offensive rhythm, but Centralia's defense shone in the fourth quarter, repeatedly stopping Palmyra (4-6) within yards of the end zone.
As Centralia enters the postseason, Forsee wants to continue concentrating on the "fundamentals."
"We need to continue to be balanced and physical up front," Forsee said.