Centralia kept the game within reach in the first half, but Monroe City hit its stride in the second to win 44-6.
Monroe City keeps its undefeated season going as it moves to 4-0, while Centralia falls to 1-3.
Centralia fought hard to finish the first half only down 16, but Monroe City put up two touchdowns and shutout Centralia in the third. The hole was too deep for Centralia to make a comeback. Monroe City added two more scores in the final quarter to cement the victory.
Centralia's lone score came from senior quarterback Beau Gordon on a 5-yard run in the fourth.
This upcoming Friday, Centralia heads to Clark County (1-3) and Monroe City takes on Palmyra (2-2) at home.