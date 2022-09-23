Centralia football broke its 4-0 winning streak Friday with a 28-7 loss to undefeated Monroe City.

Centralia (4-1), second in its class, expected a tough fight, as Monroe City is currently ranked No. 1 overall in Class 1. In the pregame radio show on KTCM, Monroe City’s Coach Charles David Kirby said his team needed to “play fast and physical,” and “focus on [them]selves.”

