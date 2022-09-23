Centralia football broke its 4-0 winning streak Friday with a 28-7 loss to undefeated Monroe City.
Centralia (4-1), second in its class, expected a tough fight, as Monroe City is currently ranked No. 1 overall in Class 1. In the pregame radio show on KTCM, Monroe City’s Coach Charles David Kirby said his team needed to “play fast and physical,” and “focus on [them]selves.”
That’s exactly what Monroe City did. With two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion early in the first quarter, Monroe City established a lead Centralia was never able to match.
Ceaton Pennewellplayed a strong game for Monroe City, scoring all four touchdowns. However, three of Pennewell’s touchdowns were one yard, while the fourth was 10. By contrast, Centralia’s one touchdown of the game was 67 yards— more than five times Pennewell’s total yardage.
The number of touchdowns trumped yardage, and Monroe City brought home the win . Next Friday, it will take on Clark County, potentially extending its winning streak to six games. Centralia will face Palmyra at home.