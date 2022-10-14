Centralia secured second place in the Class 2 District 7 standings after beating South Shelby 28-12 Friday.
Centralia secured second place in the Class 2 District 7 standings after beating South Shelby 28-12 Friday.
The Panthers acclaimed defense shined as they shut the Cardinals in second half to secure the win.
South Shelby got off to a good start with a 5-yard touchdown pass just two minutes into the game but failed to add a two point conversion. Centralia made a quick comeback with an 11-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Cullen Bennett. As the lead shifted back and forth for the remainder of the half, the Cardinals scored another touchdown, but failed the two point attempt for a second time.
The Panther’s offense supplemented the team’s defensive output in the second half. They scored a touchdown a minute into the third quarter, added a second later in the quarter and another in the beginning of the fourth to secure the win.
First place in the district standings remains a far-off possibility for the Panthers (7-1), as Bowling Green (8-0) remains undefeated after a win over Wright City. Centralia concludes its regular season against Macon next Friday.
