Fans of Centralia and Hallsville filled the stands and created a playoff atmosphere as the Panthers hosted their neighbors just to the southwest for their home opener.
Centralia overcame a 12-point deficit in a 26-20 over Hallsville in a key Class 2 District 7 showdown.
The Hallsville offense surged to the lead in the first half with two first-quarter touchdown runs by quarterback Colton Nichols.
The first by Nichols was on the second play of the game, as he rushed for a 72-yard score. The second was from 5 yards out.
Hallsville (1-1) started the second quarter with a 12-0 lead.
After turning over the ball multiple times in the first quarter, Centralia's offense settled down by continuing to rely on senior running back Kyden Wilkerson.
Wilkerson set up a touchdown pass from Cullen Bennett with a 39-yard run and then tied the game with a 75-yard touchdown run with 3:13 left in the half.
Centralia (2-0) entered halftime with an eight-point lead after a 2-yard touchdown run by sophomore Breylen Whisler.
In the fourth quarter, Hallsville tied the game with a 9-yard touchdown run by Gauge Harbinson.
After an impressive one-handed catch by junior Beau Hatton, Wilkerson rushed for a 4-yard touchdown run for the winning touchdown.
Wilkerson finished the game with 270 yards on the ground on 29 carries.
Hallsville coach Justin Conyers applauded his team for its effort, but he also gave credit to Centralia for getting the job done.
“They outplayed us tonight, you know. They outcoached us. They outplayed us,” Conyers said. “I'll be the first one to tell you that they did a great job tonight.”
Conyers was very proud of his team, though, and he is hopeful that senior running back Harrison Fowler can return to take some pressure off Nichols.
While Conyers was upset about losing, he appreciated the level of intensity the fans brought to the game.
“This was an electric environment,” Conyers said. “This is what you want to (see) in a high school football game.”
Centralia coach Tyler Forsee acknowledged the incredible energy from the fans.
”It was a cool atmosphere, very playoff-like atmosphere for a Week 2 game,” Forsee said.
Both teams are at home in Week 3, as Hallsville hosts Boonville (1-1) and Centralia faces Palmyra, which has been smoked in its first two games, falling 58-20 to Hallsville then 71-12 to Bowling Green.