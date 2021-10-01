Centralia kept its homecoming crowd happy by scoring early and often en route to a 40-6 victory over Highland.
The Cougars came into the game at 4-1 but had no answer for Centralia’s high-powered offense, which had amassed a 22-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Centralia running back Kyden Wilkerson had a big night, rushing for 173 yards and three touchdowns, including a 67-yard score at the start of the third quarter.
On the other side of the ball, Centralia’s defense shut out the Cougars in the second half, eliminating any chance for a late comeback.
“A great week of prep turned into a great game,” Centralia coach Tyler Forsee said. “We need to keep sustaining the line of scrimmage and keep playing ultra physical — that’s our key to success.”
Highland (4-2) will host Palmyra next Friday, while Centralia (3-3) will travel to South Shelby to face the Cardinals.