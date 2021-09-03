In a rematch of last season, Hallsville (2-0) defeated Centralia (0-2) 46-12 behind five touchdowns from QB Tyger Cobb, including four on the ground. Unlike last season's game, where the Panthers defeated Hallsville, this one was not close.
Hallsville took control of the game early, going up 8-0 on a 21-yard touchdown pass. Centralia appeared to have a chance to tie the game, but its touchdown was called back due to a penalty. Central let the opportunity slip, and Hallsville got the ball back and scored again on a 25-yard scramble by Cobb to make it 14-0.
The Panthers cut the lead to 14-6 with an eight-yard touchdown run from Beau Gordon. Hallsville answered with an eight-yard touchdown run, again from Cobb, making it 22-6 and taking the game into halftime.
Centralia took the ball into Hallsville territory to begin the half, but was stopped on fourth and 1.
It was all Hallsville from there, as two touchdowns runs from Cobb and one from Harrison Fowler made it 46-6. Centralia added a touchdown late to make it 46-12, as Hallsville closed it out for the win.
Hallsville coach Justin Conyers said he was very proud of his team.
“I’m very proud, my first time being 2-0," he said. "We beat two good teams out of conference. These games make us better.”
Next week, Centralia will take on Brookfield, while Hallsville will take on Versailles.