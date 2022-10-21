Mykel Linear’s offensive runs resulted in Macon overtaking Centralia and securing a 20-14 win after a stalemate for much of the competition. Both teams had a single loss entering the contest, but the Tigers pulled through and proved they deserved the win against a worthy opponent.
Centralia started off the game strong by scoring on its first possession.
Running back Kyden Wilkerson shot through the middle of the defensive line like a bullet, cut to the outside for a score on a 43-yard dash down the field.
Macon answered Centralia’s running game by scoring on its next offensive drive. Isaac Kauffman carried the ball on every play and polished it off in the end zone after a 5-yard run to tie the score. Another 5-yard touchdown off a quarterback keeper by Linear later in the half created some separation between the scores.
The Panthers fought back against their opponents' momentum by sending Wilkerson down the field for a 54-yard touchdown, leaving Macon’s defense in the dust staring after him.
The second half remained scoreless until the Tigers quarterback decided to take offense into his own hands with four minutes left in the game.
Linear faked a handoff to Mickey Martie and sprinted 34-yards down the field before he was knocked out of bounds by Panthers defender Cayden Dunn. Linear’s run provided momentum for the Tigers' offense, which ended the drive in the end zone on a 3-yard quarterback keeper to put them over Centralia for the win.
Macon ended its regular season 8-1, while Centralia closed out by falling to 7-2.