Tolton and Hickman faced off on the baseball diamond at Atkins Park, marking the inaugural matchup between the two Columbia baseball programs ... and the first time that Ehrich Chick has faced his former school.
Chick, whose Trailblazers suffered a tension-filled 4-3 defeat to the Kewpies on Thursday, won a district championship with Hickman in 2008 and also served as the hitting coach there in 2015-16.
“Obviously, I still have purple and gold still in my heart,” Chick said. “It sucks to lose, but with purple and gold, obviously, it’s a little different that way. But hard-fought game, and we’re going to get better from this.”
The Kewpies, coming off an eight-inning loss to Rock Bridge on Wednesday, jumped out to an early advantage and withstood a late push from the hosts to pick up the win.
Lefty starter Zach Bates starred on the mound for Hickman, racking up six strikeouts and allowing only two earned runs over 5⅔ innings.
“He’s really nasty,” Hickman coach Isaiah Cummings said. “If he can get two pitches working, it’s usually game over.”
Bates showcased that talent with a barrage of fastballs and off-speed pitches, including a vertical-sinking curveball. His repertoire left Tolton batters searching for hard contact throughout the early going.
With a strong start on the mound, the Kewpies responded on offense as well.
Hickman, after falling in a two-out hole, exploded for four consecutive hits in the third inning, bringing home two runs. Jonathan Beahan and Carson Shettlesworth recorded RBI singles from the bottom half of the lineup.
“We just want guys shortening up on the ball, trying to single it, and we did it,” Cummings said. “We talk about, depending on the size of the field and (pitcher) you’re facing, just shortening up and trying to poke the ball somewhere.”
The Kewpies’ success put a damper on an otherwise dominant start from Tolton senior Connor Head, who allowed three earned runs and six hits in five innings.
Head, after allowing the second RBI single, retired the next seven batters he faced.
“Connor Head was back to his all-state form of last year,” Chick said. “He’s starting to put it together again. ... He’s going to give us a good shot to win a ballgame as long as our hitters stay locked in.”
Tolton’s offense came alive in the bottom halves of the third and fifth innings.
Cam Lee singled home Alex Frost to open the Trailblazers’ scoring, cutting their deficit in half. Then, two innings later, his older brother, James Lee, wreaked havoc on the base paths, reaching on an infield hit, stealing second and third base, and scoring on a wild pitch to tie the game.
“Speed is very important,” Chick said. “The biggest thing that Cam and James do really well is they get really good jumps and really good breaks. They just have a baseball IQ of aggression.”
Tolton’s quickness on the diamond was replicated in the top half of the sixth inning, when Beahan tripled to open the inning. Shettlesworth picked up his second RBI on a sacrifice fly in the next at-bat.
That insurance run proved important as Tolton loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning with only one out, forcing Bates out of the game and thrusting Kyle Haynes into a tight situation against the Trailblazers’ leadoff hitter.
James Lee drilled a grounder to third base, but then, madness ensued as Justus Martin collided with Hickman third baseman Kaelin Tindall in the base path. Confusion followed as the on-field umpire did not make an immediate call, instead huddling with the two other umpires.
Once they stepped out of the huddle, an out was called.
“Umpire made a great call,” Chick said. “The runner has to give the fielder a lane to make a play, and unfortunately (Martin) was running with his momentum, and he tried to slow down and get around, but his momentum caused impact.”
The game-changing call sent Hickman back up to bat in the seventh, an inning in which it capitalized on a one-out walk with an RBI single from Bates.
Hickman’s damage was limited there, however, as Jacob Hoernschemeyer back-picked a runner at second base and reliever Will Fretwell struck out the final batter of the inning.
Tolton rallied behind a leadoff hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the ninth with a RBI single from Hoerschemeyer, but Beahan entered the game and retired the final three Tolton hitters in order to seal the victory.
“We’ve had in the last week or so some really close games against some really good teams,” Cumming said, “and I feel like you learn more from that.”
Hickman (17-10) will continue its road trip with a battle against Rolla at 10 a.m. Saturday in Rolla.
Following its second loss in as many days, Tolton (11-8) also hits the road to face Elsberry at 5 p.m. Friday in Elsberry.