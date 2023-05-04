Tolton and Hickman faced off on the baseball diamond at Atkins Park, marking the inaugural matchup between the two Columbia baseball programs ... and the first time that Ehrich Chick has faced his former school.

Chick, whose Trailblazers suffered a tension-filled 4-3 defeat to the Kewpies on Thursday, won a district championship with Hickman in 2008 and also served as the hitting coach there in 2015-16.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.