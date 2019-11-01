Never before has Rock Bridge softball finished in the top four at state.
But the 2019 Bruins wrote their names in the history book Friday afternoon at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Missouri, their third-place win over Northwest securing the team's highest-ever finish. Rock Bridge lost in the semifinal game to Blue Springs South 3-2, but blanked Northwest 7-0 to take third place.
The day began with a state final in mind, but the one-run loss to Blue Springs South, the defending champion, meant Rock Bridge would have to play for third.
The Bruins have been led by junior pitcher Ella Schouten throughout the postseason, and in the semifinal and third-place games, she did not disappoint.
Blue Springs South has been held to fewer than three only once this season and has averaged 6.8 runs per game. Schouten struck out 10 in the contest and did not allow a run through the first five innings.
At the plate, Maddie Snider and Madison White continued their hot streaks. Snider, the centerfielder, went 4-for-6 in the two games, driving in a run and scoring three herself. White collected three hits and led the team in RBI with three.
The Bruins have been strong all year, but really played well in the postseason. Rock Bridge outscored its opponents 41-13 since the district tournament began, against top competition. All of the Bruins' postseason victories have come against teams with 15 wins or more. Two teams, Holt and Northwest, had 53 wins between the two of them.