After starting its season with a quartet of road games, the Tolton boys basketball team took its home floor Friday night for the first time this season. The home crowd did not leave disappointed, as the Trailblazers beat St. Dominic 67-60 to move to 4-1 on the season.
Senior guard Coban Porter led all scorers, tallying 25 of Tolton's 67 points. Other notable contributors for the Trailblazers included Nate Schwartze with 11 and Jevon Porter, Chase Martin and Jonny Berndt with eight apiece.
"My teammates did a good job of finding me," Coban Porter said about his offensive success. "And I was just hitting shots tonight."
St. Dominic started strong against the Trailblazers and led for most of the first quarter, until Coban Porter stepped to the foul line with just over 12 seconds left in the quarter. He nailed both, putting the Trailblazers ahead 14-13 to end the period. They would lead the rest of the game.
"We settled early," Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said. "The first four possessions, we shot four 3s without a paint touch."
After that, Osborne said, the first home-game nerves eased and the Trailblazers began to pull away.
"We settled in to what we wanted to do, got into a little bit of a rhythm offensively, were able to make adjustments and improvements throughout," he continued.
By the end of the half, Tolton had increased its lead to 27-20.
The Trailblazers kept St. Dominic at arms length for the bulk of the second half, their lead consistently hovering between five and 11 points. The separation seemed enough that Tolton was constantly in control, but with St. Dominic consistently within striking distance.
The second half effort for St. Dominic was led by junior Brendan Deters. At the end of the first half he had six points. He finished the game with 23. Deters fouled out of the game with 35 seconds left .
"We didn't necessarily play our best game," Osborne said about the home opener. "But I thought we competed well. We did enough to get a win."
St. Dominic was the Trailblazers' third game of the week. Saturday will be their fourth against St. Mary's and the third in as many days.
Osborne said he's prepping his team for Saturday's contest with rest. "Three games in three nights, fourth game this week. So we're give the guys the morning off tomorrow and we'll get ready for St. Mary's," he said.
Tolton will play St. Mary's on Saturday at home.