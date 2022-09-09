A big conference matchup took place Friday, as Cole Camp defeated the Tipton 29-21.
After a slow start in the first quarter with many missed opportunities, Cole Camp put itself up 6-0 with a 32-yard rushing touchdown. On the ensuing possession, Cole Camp intercepted the ball, placing them deep into Cardinal territory. The Blue Birds made quick work of their great field position, soon scoring a touchdown with a 2-yard quarterback keeper to put them up 14-0.
After halftime, Cole Camp turned the ball over in its first two possessions. The Cardinals capitalized on both of these turnovers to tie the game.
The next possession by Cole Camp helped it gain momentum, driving down the field and scoring to make it 22-14 with 11:57 left. Tipton’s next drive looked promising until the Cardinals picked it off in the end zone. Cole Camp scored the game-winning touchdown to go up 29-14. Tipton added a garbage-time touchdown making 29-21 which would go on to be the final touchdown.
Cole Camp (3-0) will continue its hot to start the season as it will travel to Lone Jack next week to take on the Mules. Tipton (2-1) will try to get back into the win column at home against Slater next Friday.