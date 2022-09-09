A big conference matchup took place Friday, as Cole Camp defeated the Tipton 29-21. 

After a slow start in the first quarter with many missed opportunities, Cole Camp put itself up 6-0 with a 32-yard rushing touchdown. On the ensuing possession, Cole Camp intercepted the ball, placing them deep into Cardinal territory. The Blue Birds made quick work of their great field position, soon scoring a touchdown with a 2-yard quarterback keeper to put them up 14-0.

