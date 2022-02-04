Columbia College baseball was scheduled to kickoff its season with a doubleheader against Baptist Bible College in Columbia on Friday, but the series of games was postponed Thursday.
The teams are now scheduled to play a doubleheader on Feb. 22 in Springfield, and a single game between the two on April 5 will now be a doubleheader in Columbia. The Cougars will open their season Friday in a doubleheader against York in Columbia.
Tolton basketball cancels, Rock Bridge postpones
Tolton boys basketball's game against St. Francis Borgia was canceled and no make up date is currently scheduled. Tolton's next scheduled contest is against Hazelwood Central on Saturday.
Rock Bridge boys basketball game against Smith-Cotton was postponed and will be played Tuesday at Smith-Cotton.