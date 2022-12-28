Battle girls basketball advanced to the championship game of the Rockwood Summit Holiday Hoops Tournament with a 52-34 victory over Lindbergh on Wednesday in Fenton.
KJ Johnson scored 23 points and pulled down six rebounds, and Tayla Robinson added 14 points for the Spartans.
Battle, the tournament’s top seed, will play second-seeded Farmington at 4 p.m. Thursday for the tournament title.
Rock Bridge girls hoops advances in Springfield
Rock Bridge girls basketball defeated Skyline 44-32 in the quarterfinals of the Pink & White Lady Basketball Classic’s Pink Division in Springfield.
The Bruins advanced to play Greenwood (Ark.) in the Pink Division semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hickman girls hoops advances in Jefferson City
Hickman girls basketball rolled to a 64-28 win over Fatima in the quarterfinals of the wins game 1 of the Jefferson Bank Classic in Jefferson City.
Ella Rogers scored a game-high 28 points for the Kewpies, who coasted to a 37-17 halftime lead.
Hickman (8-1) will play the top-ranked team in the latest Class 5 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll, Helias, in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Hickman boys hoops edges Vianney
Brock Camp sank two free throws with 2.8 seconds left to lift Hickman boys basketball to a 50-49 win over Vianney in the quarterfinals of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic Holiday Tournament in St. Louis.
The Kewpies (9-2) held on after leading 36-24 at halftime.
Hickman will play Memphis University (Tenn.) in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
MU wrestling commit McCallister wins title in Hallsville
Rock Bridge senior Carter McCallister defeated Palmyra’s Collin Arch by 3-2 decision to win the 150-pound title at the Hallsville Holiday Tournament.
The Missouri wrestling commit improved to 131-2 in his high school career and 18-0 this season with four more victories in Hallsville. He pinned Maysville’s Zach Griffith and Warsaw’s Nick Bagley and won by 18-3 technical fall over Ethan Hunter of Kansas City: St. Pius X before his win over Arch.
Rock Bridge’s Tyler Abell placed fifth at 144 pounds. He pinned Parkway South’s Joshua Copeland and Warrensburg’s Cruz Villegas before losing a 7-5 decision to Maysville’s Draken Bennett. Abell bounced back by pinning Austin Westfall of St. Pius X and beating Nathan Hollis of Edwardsville (Ill.) by 5-1 decision.
The Bruins placed 15th out of 24 teams with 87 points. Hallsville won the team title with 280.5 points. Camdenton placed sixth (170), and South Callaway took 16th (72.5).
Rock Bridge will next compete Tuesday in the “Clash of the Belt” triangular against Battle and Hickman.
Hickman boys wrestling goes 2-3 in duals
Hickman boys wrestling picked up wins over Carthage and Lee’s Summit but lost to Liberty, Nixa and Raymore-Peculiar at the Carthage Duals in Carthage.
Hayden Benter and Luke Waldron won all five of their matches for the Kewpies. Hank Benter, Jacob Huggans and Levi Harrell each won four matches, while Cole Harrell and Andrew Weisner each won three matches.
Hickman returns to action Tuesday in the “Clash of the Belt” triangular.