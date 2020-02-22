Just two years ago, there was no girls wrestling division. Now, girls across the state are building their resumes as some of the best pound-for-pound wrestlers in Missouri.
Saturday was another chance for the girls to steal the stage as the championship bouts for girls wrestling took place in Mizzou Arena.
Columbia saw three wrestlers place in their respective weight classes, including defending state champion Belle Harrell of Hickman.
Harrell, a senior, placed first in the 121-pound weight class last year. This year, she faced stiffer competition. Harrell came into the state tournament with only two career losses. Harrell swept through her first three rounds at state, including a win via fall in 10 seconds against Staley’s Madison Slaughter.
However, Harrell faced an uphill battle in the championship bout. Her opponent in the state final, Troy’s Autumn Flanigan, has had the upper hand on Harrell in the past. Flanigan’s dealt Harrell her only losses on the year. Flanigan defeated Harrell in a 8-1 decision at the Wonder Woman tournament in January and again at districts earlier this month in a 10-0 major decision.
Harrell faced off against Flanigan in the 120-pound finals Saturday with hopes that a third time could be the charm. However, Flanigan dominated again, winning a 7-1 decision against Harrell.
“We got ourselves in a little trouble there in the first period,” head coach Dan Pieper said. “We tried to force something that we probably didn’t have.”
Pieper acknowledged the talent that Harrell and Flanigan possess.
“Pound-for-pound I believe those are the two best wrestlers in the state of Missouri on the girls level,” Pieper said.
Even though Harrell’s time at Hickman is over, Pieper praised Harrell for her accomplishments.
“I’m proud of that girl,” Pieper said. “She’s lost three times in her whole career for us. Right now, she’s by far the best female wrestler we’ve had, but she also is one of the better wrestlers we’ve had come through our program.”
Rock Bridge’s Anna Stephens is just a sophomore, but she’s showcased her ability to wrestle with the upperclassmen.
Last year, Stephens qualified for state as a freshman, the lone Bruin to compete at state for the girls. Stephens won her opening match via pin before losing in the quarterfinals. Stephens earned high praise for her achievements. She won Rock Bridge’s female rookie of the year for her accomplishments on the wrestling mat.
In her opening match at state, Stephens defeated Raymore-Peculiar’s Chloe Adams in a 9-2 decision. Stephens is familiar with Adams, defeating her via fall at the second annual Wonder Woman tournament in Columbia.
Stephens faced Seraphina Blackmon of Lafayette (Wildwood) in the quarterfinals Friday. In a low-scoring match, Stephens trailed Blackmon 3-2 with under a minute remaining. Stephens was able to get a crucial takedown, but Blackmon resisted as she tried to hit a reversal. Stephens was able to use her leverage to take the top position and never gave it up. Stephens‘ perseverance earned her the 6-4 decision victory.
Stephens faced Plattsburg’s Kaylie Dow in the semifinals Friday. Stephens defeated Dow in the Sam Martin Invitational last month. However, it was a down-to-the-wire match that Stephens narrowly won in a 4-3 decision. It was a different result at state as Dow defeated Stephens in the semifinals Friday.
“She was a point away from making it to the state finals,” head coach Robin Watkins said. “It’s about the development. What did you learn from this? What are you going to do going forward? What are you going to do next? How do you improve from this?”
Stephens went on to place sixth in the 130-pound weight class, losing out on fifth place to Battle’s Amara Reichert.
Reichert was the lone Battle wrestler — boys or girls — to win a match at state. She lost her opening match to Osage’s Abbey Cordia via fall. However, Reichert would find success in the consolation bracket, working her way through the bracket to place fifth.
Reichert scored major decisions in her first two consolation matches before winning by an 8-6 decision in the third round. After a semifinals loss, Reichert would get back on the winning path as she defeated Stephens in a thrilling triple overtime match via fall and earned fifth place.
Harrisonville would earn first place honors as a team, scoring 76 points. Nonnie Justice (125) placed first, Chloe Herrick (115) placed second and Melaina Beachner (120) placed third.