Rock Bridge girls golfers Tierney Baumstark and Siena Minor, and Tolton players Kate Ryan and Andrew Fallis each recorded top-10 finishes in their respective divisions at the Missouri Golf Association Junior Amateur Championship played over Monday and Tuesday at Greenbriar Hills CC in Kirkwood.

Baumstark followed a 9-over 80 in Round 1 with an 82 to finish seventh at 20 over, 13 strokes behind 16-18-year-old female champion Ella Overstreet of Jackson.

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

