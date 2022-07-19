Rock Bridge girls golfers Tierney Baumstark and Siena Minor, and Tolton players Kate Ryan and Andrew Fallis each recorded top-10 finishes in their respective divisions at the Missouri Golf Association Junior Amateur Championship played over Monday and Tuesday at Greenbriar Hills CC in Kirkwood.
Baumstark followed a 9-over 80 in Round 1 with an 82 to finish seventh at 20 over, 13 strokes behind 16-18-year-old female champion Ella Overstreet of Jackson.
One stroke behind Baumstark over two rounds, Ryan and Minor finished tied for eighth. Ryan recovered from an opening-round 89 by shooting 74 on Day 2. Minor finished on the same 36-hole score with rounds of 76 and 87.
Fallis finished tied for sixth in the 16-18-year-old male division. He opened the tournament with a round of 75 and followed that up with a 73 to finish at 6 over — four strokes behind division-winner Teagen Hull of Eldon.
Rock Bridge golfer Devin Reichard placed tied for 18th after rounds of 73 and 79. Hickman's Blake Sykes and Graham Hoffman finished on 18 over and 19 over, respectively.
Columbia's Anson Munzlinger finished third in the 14-15-year-old male division with rounds of 76 and 77. He was three strokes behind champion Jaxon Bailey of Monett.