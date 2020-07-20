The sounds of football are back as Columbia area high school football teams prepare for a season of unknowns with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Pads are once again smashing against pads and coaches are yelling out instructions to players. The camaraderie and brotherhood that had been missing since March was back, along with a sense of routine and a return to something close to business as usual.
But it’s not business as usual. Different sets of practice schedules, separating into different groups and socially distancing are just some of the things that players have had to adjust to this summer. Some teams aren’t even lifting weights.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association sent out a list of guidelines that they will be following for the upcoming fall season to schools across the state July 15.
Some of the protocols schools are asked to abide by include social distancing on buses for road games, which could increase the number of buses being used and transportation costs for schools, and having livestreams of games to encourage people to watch from home.
So far, there is no indication that MSHSAA is leaning towards a shortened season.
‘I’m on the frontline with these kids’
Rock Bridge head coach Van Vanatta has run his practices this summer by having the varsity and junior varsity teams splitting the field, with varsity on one side and JV on the other.
“When you run a team and get into an environment like that, you try to keep them as separated as possible,” Vanatta said.
When the Bruins started practices back in June, the players were initially separated into seven groups of 20 with different practice times. As restrictions eased up, they gradually worked their way up to two groups. There are 55 players in one group and 48 in another, almost split between upperclassmen and underclassmen.
The team has been practicing Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with just on-the-field practice. They have not been doing afternoon practices in an effort to beat the heat.
Some of the other things that have been different so far are no weights or any indoor training of any kind, a usual training camp or scrimmage with several other teams that happens during the summer won’t be happening this year, and following all the health and safety measures and ordinances by the City of Columbia.
So far, the players have been handling the situation well, Vanatta said, but there is always a concern when nothing is guaranteed from one day to the next.
“It’s about these kids,” Vanatta said. “There’s a lot more at stake than just playing football. I’m on the frontlines with these kids.”
A welcome distraction
Hickman head coach Cedric Alvis and his team have also dealt with the strain that the pandemic has caused. This includes an incident where a former player at Battle, where Alvis coached as an assistant until 2018, lost his mother this year.
“There are several kids on my team that had a relationship with him and his mother,” said Alvis. “It was a hard time for everyone, in addition to COVID and all that.”
Alvis and the Hickman staffhave tried to make it as easy for their players as possible.
Workouts are three days a week with two workouts a day. This includes weight lifting and other gym work in the morning from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and being out on the field from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The players are separated into groups of 25 and do five different programs. To keep consistency, the players in each group lift together and practice together.
“Those stable groups of 25 don’t change,” Alvis said.
The distraction of football practice has been a welcomed one for most of the players, Alvis said.
“Football is that two-hour break that they could just be themselves,” he said. “They don’t have to worry about anything; you can practice, you can play, you can just be yourself.”
Keeping focused
Battle, under the direction of second-year head coach and former Missouri defensive lineman Atiyyah Ellison, have been making the most of a chaotic situation this summer.
The one motto they have lived by is keeping focused on their first game.
“You never are in control of every situation,” Ellison said. “So we’ve just been focusing on the things we can control, like our preparation and how hard we work.”
The team has divided into two groups: a group that practices at 9 a.m. and another that practices at 5 p.m.
“Some just don’t want to get up,” Ellison said with a laugh.
There are approximately 33 or 34 players in each group and they practice Monday, Wednesday and Thursday with the weekend off. There is weight lifting and other conditioning in the morning and then practice in the evening.
Even with that, the heat has still been an issue for the team.
“Some of our 9 o’clock kids would come to work out at 5 p.m. practice and they were struggling with the heat,” said Ellison. “We try to switch it up to different times.”
Leaning on the rock
Tolton starts practice on July 27, but head coach Michael Egnew is impressed with how his team has responded to changing situations.
“The players understand what’s going on, so they’re not stressed too much and ready to start,” said Egnew. “So far, it’s been good.”
When they do start practice, the coaches plan to implement a lot of the same things that most area high school teams are already doing such as temperature checks and socially distancing when they aren’t doing a drill.
Despite the small changes, players have been ready to roll and get back to a familiar routine, Egnew said.
“Sports is the rock that gets us through times like this,” he added. “We all can’t wait to get back out there and start playing again.”
Egnew is confident they will still have a full season.
All four coaches are focused only on what lies ahead the next day, or on the first game in Battle’s case, but most were confident in saying that there would still be football played in some capacity.
“I’m confident we’ll get to play a few games at least,” said Alvis. “The school district has our backs, which gives us the confidence to know this is a complete effort.”
Some are more thankful for the little things.
“I’m just blessed to still be a head coach,” said Ellison.
Attempts to reach Columbia Public Schools and MSHSAA for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication.