With the start of the school year being delayed until on Sept. 8, athletes and coaches are taking advantage of the extra time to prepare for whatever season they will have.
Preseason practices for Columbia high school sports teams began Monday, and work has already begun for the upcoming season.
The self-proclaimed COMO boys swim team, the name derived from the fact all the public high school boys swim teams practice together, is no exception. Getting back into the routine of daily practices has not been a difficult adjustment for the most part, since almost all of them swim for Columbia Swim Club.
“It’s been good so far due to the fact most of the boys have been training since June,” said head coach Taylor Birsa. “The challenging part has been managing the social distancing at practice.”
With 26 swimmers, one from Battle, 17 from Rock Bridge and eight from Hickman; and six lanes, that allows four swimmers per lane. They have also been varying sendoffs in order to stay separated while swimming in the lane.
“The boys have been good about it so far,” Birsa, who is in her sixth year as coach and was a former swimmer at Truman State, said.
Olympic sports are having an unusual gap year in popularity due to the Olympics in Tokyo being pushed back to 2021, but the team managed to attract eight new swimmers. Most, if not all of them, swim with CSC.
For the first week, Birsa has been focused on maintaining whatever gains the swimmers had made over the summer once they were allowed to resume water training in June. That includes speed play and drills to keep a feel for the water. They’ll also be doing off-the-blocks training soon.
“Since (the athletes) have been training since June, it’s just all about eventually building them up to where they’ll be ready for our first meet,” said Birsa. “I was a little nervous at first, but we’re all excited for the season to start.”
This season will be unlike others in more ways than one. Besides the pandemic still raging through the world, the team is dealing with faster qualifying standards for state championships. This puts pressure on the swimmers to make the most of every swim they get with a nine meet schedule before state.
“Missouri is getting faster as a state when it comes to swimming, and it’s been great to see that,” said Birsa.
Half of the 12 events for the Class 1 and Class 2 state championships have tightened their standards for qualifying this season. The 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard breastroke are the events that have seen stingier qualifying times.
To qualify in the 200 freestyle, one must hit a time of at least 1 minute, 50 seconds and 29 milliseconds. The 200 IM is now 2:04:49. The 100 butterfly is now 55.29 seconds; 100 freestyle, 49.79 seconds and the 500 free is 5:00.49. The 100-yard breastroke is now a 1:03.59 to qualify.
The tightening of standards was a reaction to the fact that faster times are being put up at the state meets. Birsa, who serves on the Missouri High School Activities Association’s Swimming and Diving Advisory Committee with six other coaches, agreed with the idea.
“We’re seeing much faster times that if you don’t raise your standards, it’ll lead to overcrowding at the meet,” said Birsa. “So we on the advisory committee unanimously decided that it was in the best interest to lower the times. That just goes to show how fast Missouri is getting.”
The COMO swim team’s first meet is Sept. 8 at the Smith-Cotton Quad Meet in Sedalia, the same day the school year begins. As of now, Birsa said that things will still move forward as planned.
“We were told that we’re still good to go, even though it is the first day of school, so we’re focused on preparing as best we can.”