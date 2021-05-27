In the first track and field state championships at Jefferson City High School since 2018, Rock Bridge had a first-place finish for its boys team with 52 points and a fourth-place finish for its girls team with 37 in Thursday’s Class 5 event.
The boys team, which also won the cross country championship in the fall, finished the meet with six all-state performances, including two individual state champions. Junior Chris Giles won the 400-meter run in 49.04 seconds, and sophomore Casey Hood won the 200, securing the victory for the Bruins with his school-record-breaking run of 21.57.
The Bruins’ girls team finished with nine all-state performances. While it had no individual state champions, it had key contributions from junior Zakiya Porter, who scored 17 points, and sophomore Carolyn Ford, who had 12. The Bruins also had freshman Tamyra Nevills score seven points in field events, breaking school records in both shot put, after throwing 37 feet, 11¼ inches, and discus, with a throw of 130-3.
Rock Bridge coach Neal Blackburn was excited with both of his teams’ performances and was happy that the girls team didn’t miss the podium.
“We really wanted to double podium this year with the boys and the girls,” Blackburn said. “Obviously fourth doesn’t feel maybe as great to them as is what first might be, but the reality is they both feel like championships, and that’s what we want to celebrate.”
Hickman boys finish fourth as a team
The Hickman boys team finished the meet in fourth place, only four points behind Rock Bridge.
The Kewpies had seven all-state performances and two individual champions in their 4x100- and 4x200 relay teams, both including Adam Trachsel, Edward Nelson Jr., Deontral Weston and Devin Turner. The 4x100 finished in 42.40 and the 4x200 in 1:28.13. Nelson Jr. was a part of four all-state performances after placing second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 38.67 and third in the 110 high hurdles in 14.48.
The girls team had one all-state performance in the 4x100, securing a sixth-place finish with a time of 50.41.
The podium finish for the boys team is its first since 1979. After coming so close to a championship, coach Stewart Johnson was proud of the Kewpies for getting on the podium.
“We had a goal in mind this year of being on the field to get one of those trophies,” Johnson said. “We were wanting it to be that first place, we had an opportunity for that. We didn’t quite get it, but hey, it was awesome.”
Battle secures five all-state performances
Battle finished Thursday with five athletes earning all-state honors in their events.
On the boys side, senior Manny Chiteri finished fifth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.61, while senior Sam Innes was sixth in the discus with a throw of 156-2 and third in the shot put with a 55-7.
Innes has committed to throw for Missouri next year.
“My whole family’s gone to Mizzou, but I’ll be the first athlete to ever go there, so that’s always cool,” Innes said.
For the girls, both all-state performances came in the pole vault, from senior Keyleigh Reichert and junior Lauren Bailey. They finished fourth with 11-7¼ and sixth with 11-1¾, respectively.
Future MU athletes show out
MU had three other future athletes pearn all-state honors in Thursday’s Class 5 meet.
MU softball commit Julia Crenshaw of Ft. Zumwalt West won the championship in the javelin after throwing for 151-5, beating the second-place winner by 17 feet.
Cross country and track commits Trevor Peimann of Timberland and Micah Bruggeman of Joplin also competed. Peimann received all-state honors in the 3,200 run, finishing seventh in 9:23.67. Bruggeman earned the honors in the 4x800 relay, in which his team finished fourth in 7:55.66, and in the 800, in which he finished seventh in 1:56.81.