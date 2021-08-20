Columbia public schools get first taste of Friday Night Lights

With Week 1 of high school football a week away, Columbia’s football-playing public schools got their first taste of competition Friday night.
Hickman, Battle and Rock Bridge played in a jamboree held at Alumni Stadium at Hickman.
It was the first event of the season that outsiders were able to attend after a season in which fans were limited or non-existent. Alumni Stadium was packed with students and parents from all three schools.
The atmosphere was something that all three coaches were missing. Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta was excited for his players and the students that showed up.
“We’re going to do our job for the kids,” he said. “I am happy not only for our players but for the students as well, they get to come out and be a part of it.”
Hickman coach Cedric Alvis was just as happy to have fans back in his home stadium.
“This is why I got into it,” he said. “At the end of the day there is nothing like this, we’re talking about involvement from the community, Friday night lights is special.”
When the football started each coaching staff got to send its offense and defense out on for 36 snaps and see how the teams were coming along.
On the offensive end, Rock Bridge came out with a bang. It completed two long passes against Hickman’s defense with wide receiver Cullen Snow pulling in a long touchdown. Vanatta was impressed with the passing game while the team did not have to open up the playbook.
“We believe our passing game is one of those things that we’re going to be pretty good at,” he said. “We have two quarterbacks who can really throw it and we’re going to use that to our advantage.”
In an event like this, it can be expected that defenses are going to be ahead of the offenses. That was the theme for Battle and Rock Bridge.
Battle was dominant on that side of the ball, holding both of its opponents scoreless. First-year coach and former Missouri football player Jonah Dubinski was impressed with what he saw.
“Physicality, absolute physicality with every snap,” he said. “That’s what our defense is going to bring and it is difficult to play against. It’s difficult to play football like that.”
After a rough start, Hickman’s defense turned up the intensity forcing a fumble on its last sequence. Alvis knows adjustments need to be made in the secondary but was happy with the energy his team displayed.
“The key is just to play with energy and excitement,” he said. “We’re gonna stand together and battle adversity and try to control the line of scrimmage when we go out there.”
Alvis isn’t the only one that thinks improvements need to happen. Vanatta knows his team needs more work, too.
“Everything, we didn’t get to work on special teams tonight but that’s a big part of winning football as well,” he said. “These kids are working hard though and there are jobs to be fought for ahead of next week.”
Dubinski chose to keep what his team needs to work on under wraps ahead of the Spartans opener at Fort Zumwalt North.
“You guys will see next Friday.”