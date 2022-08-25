High school softball is right around the corner, and there is plenty to talk about with each team in Columbia.
Battle starts its campaign with a new coach; Rock Bridge seniors look to win their third district championship and second state championship; Tolton starts its second season in Class 3; and Hickman looks to improve from last year with some new faces.
Here's an in-depth look into each team.
Rock Bridge looks to make a championship run
In 2021, Rock Bridge was looking to defend its state championship but came up short in a heartbreaking district semifinal loss to Grain Valley. Even with no seniors on the team last year, the Bruins fought to a 27-9 record.
Now, with five players entering their senior season, including stars Anna Christ and Abby Hay, the team seems poised for another push at the district championship. There may be some contributions from incoming freshman and other underclassmen though, according to coach Lisa Alvis.
"I think that there could be some surprises, whether that's a bat off the bench or a freshman getting starts," Alvis said. "I would say that there will be contributions one through nine."
Although the current seniors won a state championship in their sophomore season, last year's season-ending loss is still etched in their memory.
"I definitely feel that's in the back of their mind a little bit," Alvis said. "It's definitely a little bit of motivation moving forward."
A district and state championship could be in eyesight for the Bruins this year.
Rock Bridge begins their season Friday in the Rockwood Summit Tournament.
Battle softball looks to repeat last year's success with a new coach
Battle softball tied its best season in school history in 2021, finishing 18-11.
Now, Ashanti Caine enters as its new coach after Joe Henderson retired at the end of last year.
The loss of some seniors, including Brooke Nutter, who now plays at Truman State University, leaves Caine with a tough challenge.
"Losing Brooke Nutter was a big loss for us," Caine said. "Ainsley Stubbs has big shoes to fill, but she's up to the challenge and is a very talented athlete."
Stubbs, a senior who pitches and plays first base, will be someone to watch this season. She committed to Gulf Coast State College to continue playing softball after this year.
Joined with big bats in senior outfielder Chelsea Gleba and senior shortstop Lauren Martin, the Spartans look like they can be a threat once again this season.
"Those three bring energy to the program," Caine said confidently. "I think we'll be fun to watch."
Battle begins its season Friday in the 15th Annual Leadoff Classic in Troy.
Tolton hopes to improve in its second year in Class 3
After winning the Class 2 state championship in 2020, Tolton made the jump to Class 3 and did not experience as much success. After a 14-15 finish to the 2021 season and a loss in the district quarterfinals, Tolton hopes to have a better season as its roster continues to grow.
"We're going to be relying on a little more youth this year," Tolton coach Taylor Bartlett said, "But I think we have the upperclassmen and the framework is there to have a successful season."
Junior shortstop Madison Uptegrove, who earned All-State honors last year, will be the one leading the charge for the Trailbazers. There will be a large workload on some of the freshman, though, including Isabella Trim, Montana Strobel and Kenadie May.
"I think our season, whether we'll be good or we'll be great, is going to hinge largely on the production we get from our three freshman that I think are going to play a lot," Bartlett said.
A tough schedule will be ahead of Tolton in Class 3 District 5, with Blair Oaks and Southern Boone dominating the district last year.
Tolton begins its campaign Monday at Hallsville.
New faces at Hickman hope to shine
Following a 12-13 season, the Kewpies will have a much different look on the field than they did last year, according to coach Courtney Haskell.
"A lot of our key positions graduated," Haskell said. "We will have lots of people in different positions this year."
While the team lost those major contributors, there are still six seniors on the team who will have an important role this year.
"I think in one way, shape or form, all of them will have an impact on our team," Haskell said.
Senior pitchers Adlen Baker and Lucy Hurtado will have a large workload this season. Freshman catcher Ava Hanson will be someone to watch for this season as she earns the starting role.
Hickman will also be opening its season in the 15th Annual Leadoff Classic starting Friday.