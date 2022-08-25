High school softball is right around the corner, and there is plenty to talk about with each team in Columbia.

Battle starts its campaign with a new coach; Rock Bridge seniors look to win their third district championship and second state championship; Tolton starts its second season in Class 3; and Hickman looks to improve from last year with some new faces.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu

