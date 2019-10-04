The two Columbia softball powerhouses played completely different styles Friday at the Kewpie Classic. Hickman stifled its opponents with overpowering pitching and relentless hitting, while Rock Bridge played on the edge with games decided in the final innings.
In the first game, Hickman hosted the Smith-Cotton Tigers. It only took the Kewpies three innings to defeat the visiting club. Hickman hung 15 runs on Smith-Cotton, cutting the game short. Pitcher Abby Hurtado narrowly missed a perfect game, walking one batter. The senior righty ended with a no-hitter in the 15-0 rout.
Looking to continue its success against St. Joseph Central, Hickman put its game-one starter back on the rubber. The senior held the Indians batters to one hit and one walk in six innings allowing her opponents a measly .059 batting average.
The Hickman batters stayed hot too, tagging St. Joseph Central's pitching for 10 hits in the contest. Lucy Hurtado, Avery Throckmorton and Emily King all had two hits against the visiting Indians. It took three more innings than the first game for the Kewpies to win, but an eight-run sixth inning put St. Joseph Central away, Hickman winning 10-0.
"I thought we played pretty decently. We have some things that we need to fix before districts start, but it's lot easier when your pitcher gives up one hit, two walks on the night," Hickman coach Courtney Haskell said.
Rock Bridge faced tough pitching against Liberty North in its first game. The Eagles' pitcher, Hayden Simmons, held Bruins batters to just four hits. A clutch pinch-hit at-bat from senior Camryn DeVore was the catalyst in the game.
Before the righty's sixth-inning single advanced Anna Christ from first to third, Rock Bridge struggled to string more than one hit together. Two batters later, senior Mackenzie White came up with a RBI groundout. Anna Christ was the only run of the game.
The Bruins' hitting woes continued later in the evening against Lee's Summit West. Rock Bridge trailed most of the game, but there was an explosion of hope when the Bruins batters erased a 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the fifth inning.
A double and an RBI single led off the inning, and Madison White came within feet of a home run when she doubled off the top of the fence in right-center. By the end of the sequence, Rock Bridge was ahead by a run, 4-3. The lead wasn't around long though, as relief pitcher Madisyn Logan gave up a two-run home run in the top of the sixth. A final inning rally wasn't enough to catch the Titans, and Rock Bridge dropped the second game 5-4, for its second straight one-run finish.
"I just don't think we came really ready to play our best game," coach Lisa Simmons said. "I think we played a really great game the first game and it took a lot out of us and we did not regroup and reset. We have to understand that teams aren't just going to roll over and let us win."
Both teams play again Saturday. Rock Bridge (17-6) opens at 10:30 a.m. in the fifth place bracket at Antimi. Hickman (14-5) will continue to compete for first place. The first pitch for the Kewpies is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.