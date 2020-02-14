Fifteen wrestlers from Columbia advanced to the semifinal round in the Missouri state wrestling district championships Friday. 

In Class 4, District 3 action, Battle senior Jackson Shea advanced to the semifinals of the 126-pound division after pinning Christian Strope of Jefferson City in 2 minutes, 46 seconds. He will face Braxton Strick of Ozark on Saturday

Hickman wrestlers sophomore Ethan Barr, freshmen Hayden Benter, Cole Harrell, and Jacob Huggans and junior Jacob Waldron all advanced in their respective weight classes as well.

Carter McCallister, Marquis McCaster, Zach Tran and Owen Twaddle all advanced from Rock Bridge. 

In Class 1, District 3, Tolton had four wrestlers advance to the semifinal round in their weight classes: senior Wyatt Cooley in the 126-pound division, senior Conner Fogue in the 182-pound division, junior Teague Travis in the 195 and junior Brant Whitaker in the 160. 

Action continues Saturday in Jefferson City for Hickman, Battle and Rock Bridge, and in Marceline for Tolton. 

  • I am a graduate student at the University of Missouri. I graduated from Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio in 2019 with a BA in Digital Media Journalism. I was a swimmer for 13 years, and I love music and writing.

