Community baseball defeated Sacred Heart 9-4 in the MSHSAA Class 1 quarterfinals Wednesday in Laddonia to book its spot in the final four.
Gavin Allen, a William Woods commit, gave the Trojans the lead with a solo home run in the top of the first inning. Another solo blast, this time from Ayden Meranda, doubled Community’s advantage in the third.
Sacred Heart (20-10) briefly tied the game in the third, but the Trojans scored two runs in both the fourth and the fifth to pull away.
Community (19-5) will face South Nodaway with Jefferson (Conception) in the Class 1 semifinals at 1 p.m. Monday in Ozark.
Salisbury blanks Putnam County for semis berth
Salisbury baseball took down Putnam County 4-0 in the Class 2 quarterfinals in Unionville.
The Panthers (23-1) have not lost since their season opener March 20 against Macon. Putnam County (21-8) had a six-game win streak snapped.
Salisbury will face Chaffee, which beat Bernie 5-3 in the quarters, in their Class 2 final four matchup at 4 p.m. Monday in Ozark.
Tipton’s season ends at the hands of Maysville in quarters
A four-run fifth inning helped Maysville down Tipton baseball 8-6 in the Class 2 quarterfinals in Tipton.
The Cardinals took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and a 4-2 advantage into the bottom of the fifth, which is when the Wolverines pounced, scoring four runs to flip the script.
Maysville increased its lead to four runs heading into the top of the seventh, when Tipton threatened to mount a late comeback. Tyler Baer hit a two-run homer over the left-field wall to cut the Wolverines’ lead in half, but the Cardinals couldn’t get any more runs across the plate.
Tipton ends the season with a 15-13 record.
Maysville (16-9) will play undefeated Ash Grove in the Class 2 semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday in Ozark.