Community baseball defeated Sacred Heart 9-4 in the MSHSAA Class 1 quarterfinals Wednesday in Laddonia to book its spot in the Final Four.
Gavin Allen, a William Woods commit, gave the Trojans the lead with a solo home run in the top of the first inning. Another solo blast, this time from Ayden Meranda, doubled Community’s advantage in the third.
Sacred Heart (20-10) briefly tied the game in the third, but the Trojans scored two runs in both the fourth and the fifth to pull away.
Community (19-5) will face South Nodaway/Jefferson (Conception) in the Class 1 semifinals at 1 p.m. Monday at Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark. The Longhorns are 19-2 this season.
Salisbury blanks Putnam County for Class 2 semis berth
Salisbury baseball went on the road and shut out Putnam County 4-0 in the Class 2 quarterfinals in Unionville.
The Panthers (23-1) have not lost since their season opener March 20 against Macon. Putnam County (21-8) had a six-game win streak snapped with the loss.
Salisbury will face Chaffee, which beat Bernie 5-3 in the quarterfinals, in the Class 2 semifinals at 4 p.m. Monday in Ozark.
Tipton’s season ends in Class 2 quarters
A four-run fifth inning helped Maysville defeat Tipton 8-6 in the Class 2 quarterfinals in Tipton.
The Cardinals took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and a 4-2 advantage into the bottom of the fifth, which is when the Wolverines pounced, scoring four runs to flip the script.
Maysville (16-9) increased its lead to four heading into the top of the seventh, when Tipton threatened to mount a late comeback. Tyler Baer hit a two-run homer over the left-field wall to cut the Wolverines’ lead in half, but the Cardinals couldn’t get any more runs across the plate.
Tipton ended its season with a 15-13 record.
Maysville will play Ash Grove (23-0) in the Class 2 semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday in Ozark.