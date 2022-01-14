COMO Swim and Dive girls — the swim team comprising of swimmers from Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle — had several standout performers at Day 1 of the CoMo Invitational at the Mizzou Aquatic Center on Friday.
The 200 medley finished sixth going into Saturday's finals, with Hickman's Faith Cummings, Sophie Ragsdell, Adelaide Reaser and Macey Hansen qualifying for the finals. Hansen will be the No. 8 seed in the 200 free finals, while Reaser is the No. 1 seed in the 200 IM.
In the 50 free, Rock Bridge's Campbell Deneke and Audrey Dusenberg finished 30th and 41st, respectively. Hickman's Blair McNally, Ellie Eastman and Brooke Nieder finished 48th, 88th and 118th, respectively, while Battle's Janaya Weitkemper finished 47th.
Battle boys basketball finish Rotating 8 Tournament third
Battle boys basketball beat Lift for Life 63-54 in the third place game of the Rotating 8 Tournament in Clayton.
The Spartans are now 7-6. Their next game is Wednesday at Tolton.
Hickman boys basketball falls to unbeaten Mexico
Hickman boys basketball lost 56-53 to Mexico, which remains undefeated. Jordan Richardson led the Kewpies with 13 points.
Hickman's next game is its Hall of Fame game Saturday.
Rock Bridge boys basketball edges past Union
Rock Bridge boys basketball topped Union 73-65 in Columbia. The Bruins led by three after the first quarter but extended their lead in the second before Union made it close.
Rock Bridge's next game is against Lee's Summit West on Monday in the first round of the Summit Grill Tournament.