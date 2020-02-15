Funky.
Not normally a word used to describe an undefeated freshman wrestler who just won the Class 4 District 3 Tournament, held in Jefferson City, for the 113-pound weight class, but it’s the one that Carter McCallister used to describe himself.
Funky refers to McCallister’s wrestling style. His methodology is aggressive and quick moving, which allows him to catch opponents off guard by how frequently he scrambles around the mat.
“A lot of guys who have that style usually take a lot of risks, which puts themselves in really bad positions, but Carter doesn’t do that,” Rock Bridge assistant head coach Travis Craig said. “He sticks to solid technique. A lot of times you see him get into a position where a lot of guys would give up points or take the fall, but (Carter) will be in that same position and end up as the one on top.”
Leading 3-2 in the district tournament championship match, McCallister was forced off one of his feet, leading to an awkward one-foot hobble. The opposing Nixa high school coaches started yelling, sensing a two-point swing for their wrestler.
However, McCallister quickly ripped his leg out of the opponent’s grasp and used his other leg to essentially jump onto the back of his opponent. This allowed McCallister to secure a takedown and earn two points to claim a 5-2 lead late in the match.
“If you blink for a second the match will be over,” Rock Bridge head coach Robin Watkins said. “He is really good in all positions. He is really good on his feet and really slick. He can pin you on top. He can pin you on bottom. Guys try to put him in cradles and they end up on their backs. He is dangerous throughout the match.”
McCallister began wrestling when he was just five years old and soon became a part of the Eierman Elite Wrestling Club. It’s founder, Mike Eierman, has trained some of the biggest wrestlers to have ever come through the University of Missouri. One of the most notable, Ben Askren, was also known for his “funky” wrestling style. Eventually, Askren adopted the word as his now well-known nickname.
Watkins named Askren as a comparable wrestler to McCallister in the way he can change a program. Askren claimed the first two national championships for Missouri in 2006 and 2007 before four other Tigers eventually earn a combined six more national titles after he left the program.
“When Ben Askren came to Mizzou he was a spark plug,” Watkins said. “It only takes one kid to jumpstart Rock Bridge back to prominence and he’s going to do a good job helping us do that.”
McCallister praised Eierman for not only the physical wrestling technique but said that it was the mental side of things that Eierman really him helped with. The mental aspect of McCallister’s game has become a clear advantage for the district champion.
“One of the biggest things about Carter is that during his matches you never see him get down when something bad happens,” Craig said. “He’s just always upbeat, positive and ready to do whatever it takes to win the match.”
“A lot of guys, especially at the state tournament, get down and that’s when nerves start to get to them. But I’ve never seen that with Carter. That is one of the advantages he has. He has such a positive attitude and knows that he is dangerous at any point in the match.”
The positivity and confidence McCallister carries around is well earned. Before high school, McCallister was a four-time Missouri USA Folkstyle State Champion and a two-time Missouri USA Freestyle State Champion. This caused McCallister’s name to reach the coaches at Rock Bridge before they even had the chance to meet him in person.
“Once they started getting into middle school you start to hear the names of the kids that are doing well at the youth level and he was definitely one we knew about,” Craig said. “During his seventh and eighth grade years he started placing at some national tournaments. We expected him to be really good and he has definitely fit that bill.”
Previous experience has allowed McCallister to remain confident in spite of being a freshman. Not only does McCallister admit to not having nerves, but the coaches agree next weekend’s state tournament meet at Mizzou Arena won’t be too much for the 15-year-old.
“He has wrestled at the highest levels before,” Craig said. “Last year he wrestled at some national tournaments so he knows what it’s like to be in the big stages. So the moment won’t be too big for him, which is what you worry about with some freshman.”
While McCallister isn’t afraid of the big moment, he mentioned the pressure is hard to escape.
“(Nerves) don’t get to me, but everyone has pressure,” McCallister said. “People say ‘Carter is going to win because he hasn’t lost the whole season, but he better not lose now.’ It doesn’t affect me, but it affects everyone else.”
McCallister will be a top seed in the 113 weight class for the MSHSAA State Championship Tournament next weekend at Mizzou Arena.
“(30-0) means nothing right now,” McCallister said. “I have to win state.”