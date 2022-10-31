Fayette and Russellville seemed evenly matched entering their matchup Friday in Russellville, and it played out that way early. Fayette scored first, but Russellville bounced back with a score and successful two-point conversion to tie the game early in the first quarter.

From there, the Russellville defense couldn’t contain Fayette quarterback Benjamin Wells, who finished with four passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter fall 2022, Studying sports journalism. Reach me at jdkzfd@umsystem.edu

  • Journalist, 2022 Mid-Missouri High School Football Reporter; 573-616-9035

Recommended for you