Day 2 of state wrestling continues at Mizzou Arena
Day 2 of the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships was an eventful one for Columbia schools.
Hickman's Hank Benter of the 106-pound weight class beat Erik Egstad of Park Hill in the semifinals by fall, advancing to the state title match Saturday.
Earlier in the day, he beat Parker Leverknight of Staley in the quarterfinals.
Benter's teammate and brother Hayden Benter beat Peyton Moore from Nixa in the 126-pound class in an 8-6 decision in the semifinals, joining his brother to wrestle for the state championship.
He won his quarterfinals match by fall over Jamison Tunstill of Oak Park.
In the 220-pound weight class, Kewpie Dain Almquist was eliminated by Jayden Moffett of Fort Zumwalt South in the second-round wrestlebacks, ending his impressive sophomore campaign.
Hickman's Ethan Barr (138 class) handled Ozark's Nolan Moeller to advance to the title round after beating Eli Sneed from Carthage by fall over in second-round wrestlebacks.
Cole Harrell of the 170 class moved on as well, beating Jimmy McGovern of Lee's Summit in a 9-6 decision in the semifinals. Harrell also beat Logan Hite of Poplar Bluff in the second-round wrestlebacks earlier in the day.
On Battle's side, Austen Wetzel (160) lost in a 3-1 decision to Merrik Murray of Staley in the third-round wrestlebacks, ending his run.
Earlier in the day, he beat Justin Deweese of Grain Valley by a technical fall in the second-round wrestlebacks.
Spartans girls wrester Keziah Segovia of the 235 class lost in a 2-1 decision to Winnetonka's Nikaylee Rees in the semifinals, ending her season.
Segovia won by fall over Jaden Craig from Kearney in the second-round wrestlebacks earlier in the day.
Rock Bridge also competed Friday, sending Carter McAllister (138) to the the final day of the championships after defeating Easton Hilton of Liberty 2-1 in the semifinals.
He also beat Nolan Moeller in the quarterfinals earlier in the day.
Owen Twaddle (152) and Grant Anderson (120) also wrestled for the Bruins, but both fell in their respective matches in the second-round wrestlebacks.
The final day of the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships will occur Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Conor Langs
Editor/reporter for the Missourian sports desk.
Pete Bland
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
