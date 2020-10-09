Rock Bridge senior pitcher Ella Schouten pitched all seven innings for the Bruins, allowing four hits and no earned runs while striking out seven of Blue Springs' batters.
The Bruins (22-0) beat the Wildcats 4-0 Friday to help Rock Bridge coach Lisa Alvis become the fastest coach in school history to reach 50 wins.
The Bruins first scored in the second inning when sophomore Anna Christ hit a two-run home run to left field. Senior Maddie Snider batted in another run in the second inning to push the lead to three.
However, the Wildcats did not give up. Blue Springs was able to load the bases with zero outs in the sixth inning, but Schouten escaped the inning without allowing a run.
Rock Bridge scored their final run in the sixth inning when sophomore Sophie Schupp hit a home run to center field.
In the 22 games that Rock Bridge has played this season, not many of them have been within 10 runs. However, Blue Springs made it a lot closer than most expected.
“It’s good for us to be in these games,” Alvis said. “And it’s really good that we came up on top too.”
With the playoffs starting next week, Alvis and her team are trying to get their final preparations in, which included defensive shifts in Friday’s game.
“Those are things we want to practice for now so it doesn’t surprise us in the postseason,” Alvis said.
Rock Bridge will be playing in the district tournament along with Battle and Hickman, which will be held at Troy Buchanan High School. Not only are the Bruins the district favorites, they are also the favorites to win the state championship.
On Tuesday, the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association named Rock Bridge the best team in Class 5.
Despite the ranking, Alvis is drilling home the importance of taking things one game at a time to her team.
Rock Bridge finishes off its regular season in a doubleheader against Kickapoo at 11 a.m. and Webb City at 1 p.m. Sunday. Both games will be played at Webb City.