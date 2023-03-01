WESTPHALIA — Chants of "defense, defense" rang out throughout the Tolton crowd Wednesday, and the Trailblazers answered those calls in dominant fashion Wednesday.

Tolton, the No. 1 seed in Class 4 District 9, held fifth-seeded Blair Oaks to its second-lowest point total of the season in a 56-34 district semifinal victory, punching its ticket to a sixth consecutive district final.

