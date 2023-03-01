WESTPHALIA — Chants of "defense, defense" rang out throughout the Tolton crowd Wednesday, and the Trailblazers answered those calls in dominant fashion Wednesday.
Tolton, the No. 1 seed in Class 4 District 9, held fifth-seeded Blair Oaks to its second-lowest point total of the season in a 56-34 district semifinal victory, punching its ticket to a sixth consecutive district final.
"We did a really good job of being in the right spot. (We applied) ball pressure, and everything was contested shots," Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said.
The Trailblazers (18-9) held the Falcons to three points in the second quarter and allowed no points in the final 4 minutes, 20 seconds of the first half. That effort helped them build a 15-point halftime cushion.
Tolton senior James Lee scored seven of his team-high 13 points in the first quarter.
"We were just moving the ball," Lee said. "(The Falcons) were in a zone most of the game, so we were just moving the ball and attacking the gaps."
Senior guards Dylan Hair and Zachary Henry combined for 43 points in Blair Oaks' district quarterfinal victory over Southern Boone, but the pair couldn't find success against Tolton.
Hair scored all six of his points in the first quarter, while Henry added eight points.
Defense and ball movement paved the way for the Trailblazers, who had last played Feb. 17. They closed the first half with 10 unanswered points.
"We were struggling against the zone before the break," Lee said. "We installed a lot of new plays and new actions that we got now to go against the zone."
Blair Oaks (18-10) could not capitalize on its second-chance opportunities. Tolton defenders swarmed the paint, leading to turnovers and missed shots.
"Our guys do a really good job of attacking the glass offensively and defensively," Osborne said. "But most importantly, we did a really good job of containing them in the half court and not letting them get out in transition."
While the Blair Oaks forwards struggled to score, Tolton's did the opposite. Junior Will Fretwell scored six of his seven points in the paint, while senior Evens Appolon tallied nine points.
Sophomore guard Exavier Wilson and senior forward Izaak Porter also totaled 11 and nine points, respectively. Porter scored all his points in the second half, leading the third-quarter offense.
Tolton's defensive effort showed its potential in the second quarter, as the Trailblazers scored four points off turnovers in the quarter's first four minutes.
The Trailblazers outscored Blair Oaks 27-12 in the middle quarters to take a 21-point advantage into the fourth quarter.
Postseason basketball is nothing new to the Trailblazers, who made it to the Class 4 state championship game last season. Those experiences, according to Lee, helped them in Wednesday's matchup.
"We got to take (it) one game at a time," Lee said. "If you lose, you're out, so you got to focus on the game ... You can't really look too far down the line."
"It's playoff basketball," Osborne said. "Crazy things happen, and if you're not locked in on every possession, you could be the victim of that."
Tolton will play second-seeded Fatima for the district championship at 6 p.m. Friday in Westphalia.