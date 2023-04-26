A quick glance to the sidelines of Wednesday’s matchup between Tolton and Battle girls soccer portrayed the perfect representation of the pair.
The Trailblazers, who field both a varsity and junior varsity team, showcased a packed bench with girls consistently lining up to be substituted into the game at stoppages in play.
On the opposite side, a total of three Spartans stood.
This image of Battle epitomized what its rebuild has looked like as the team continues to search for enough girls to build a program closer to the size of Tolton’s.
The effects of that lack of depth emerged once again, as Tolton scored five second-half goals en route to a 6-1 victory over a Battle team playing its fifth game in six days.
“We knew the legs were going to be tired,” Battle coach Kurtis Boardsen said. “It takes a lot of the players to continue to make those kinds of runs and play 80 minutes constantly back-to-back.”
The Spartans consistently found themselves exhausted and chasing Tolton’s offensive players in their defensive end. Over time, that left an impact, as the Trailblazers scored five times in the game’s final 36 minutes.
Each of those second-half goals came from a different player, characterizing the sheer depth that Tolton coach Chuck Register has to work with on any given night.
“(Depth is) good, because then opponents can’t concentrate on one certain player on the team,” Register said. “It’s a team effort, which is better than just relying on (one person).”
For Battle, most of this season has revolved around the performance of one player—Maliyah Miller.
Miller scored the Spartans’ lone goal against the Trailblazers, blitzing the defense for a breakaway goal. As Miller’s goal rolled into the corner of the net to tie the game at 1, it marked a familiar sight for fans.
The senior has scored 29 goals this season, accounting for nearly 70% of the team’s goals. Miller’s impact has consistently kept the Spartans within striking distance.
“She’s kind of on the Mount Rushmore for Battle soccer at this point,” Boardsen said. “She’s a big driving force for our offense. ... You can definitely tell that the presence and the identity of the team changes when she’s not there.”
Those reflections do not hold as true for Tolton, which features a balanced roster. Five different Trailblazers tallied goals against the Spartans, including a pair from junior Aubrey Willmeth. Macie Parmer and Kensie Serio, who combined for 28 goals in 2022, did not contribute in the Trailblazers’ second-highest scoring game of the season.
“Now, it is everybody doing the work, which is good,” Register said.
The Spartans, who tallied only two shots on the night, both by Miller, are still searching for that type of all-around effort.
Battle has not recorded a winning season since 2017-18, leading the team to hire Boardsen before last season to turn the program around.
That decision has led to a positive trend, as the Spartans sit only three games from a .500 record despite the loss to the Trailblazers.
It’s unfamiliar territory for Battle, but it marks a step in the right direction for a team that is aiming to bounce back on the road at 10 a.m. Saturday against Boonville.
“We’re going to take the next couple days off to get ready,” Boardsen said. “I think it’s long overdue in terms of having some time off.”
Tolton continues to rally behind Register, who is in his eighth season with the program and 31st year as a coach. The Trailblazers continue to utilize their experience and depth — which features seven starters not in their senior year — to win games.
According to Register, that was evident in the second half of Tolton’s victory over the Spartans.
“They played well together after we talked to them at halftime, and it wasn’t just a senior-led situation. They all kind of helped each other,” he said.
Aiming to build off the momentum, Tolton will next travel to Camdenton to compete in the Laker Shootout. The Trailblazers will take on Osage at 4 p.m. Friday, followed by games against West Plains and Hannibal scheduled to take place Saturday.