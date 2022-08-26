Rock Bridge boys’ soccer held onto its lead for a 2-1 home win over Kickapoo to start the season.
Ahead of the first game of the year, Rock Bridge coach Christopher Horstman told his team if they enjoyed themselves, good things would happen.
“I think they mostly enjoyed themselves tonight,” Horstman said.
The Bruins controlled play for the majority of the first half, and looked confident in possession. A late first half goal from senior Cooper Allen gave Rock Bridge a one goal lead, and the Bruins kept the pressure on until the half time break, forcing an impressive save from Kickapoo goalkeeper Pryce Brown.
Kickapoo looked more threatening as the second half got underway, pushing Rock Bridge further and further back in their own half. The Chiefs’ relentless attack finally had something to show for their hard work as captain Landon Keisker found the back of the net to tie the game.
“There's a lot of growing pains,” Horstman said. “And there's a lot of decisions that I would like them to have again, but that didn't hurt us this time.”
The Bruins had an answer to Kickapoo’s goal just three minutes later. The already loud Rock Bridge fans got even louder as senior Sam McCrary fired the ball into the net after a corner kick.
“That really does help,” Horstman said. “There's a lot of times you don't have that kind of support, and it made a huge difference.”
Despite the Chiefs late flurry of attacks and a last minute effort that nearly brought Kickapoo level, Rock Bridge fought through it and kept its lead until the final whistle blew. Coach Horstman thought his team played well to start the season.
“We gave up a goal that we're going to try to get rid of in the future, but then we came back, battled, and scored again,” Horstman said. “I take that as a good response.”
The Bruins will use the same game plan and rely on their depth as they take on Nixa at Rock Bridge Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
Hickman defeated 3-2 by Nixa for second straight year
Two second half goals weren’t enough for a comeback as Hickman boys’ soccer lost to Nixa 3-2 in its season opener at Cosmo Park.
Although the team was frustrated after the loss, Hickman coach Wil Ross focused on the positives.
“We want to win every game,” Ross said, “But the idea that we have a team that's willing to keep going and continue to fight is probably paramount, more so than the final result at this stage of the season.”
Hickman looked to be the better team from the get-go, dominating possession, but Nixa began to threaten on the counter attack late in the first half. Soon after hitting the post on a breakaway, senior Zach Naugle opened the scoring for the Eagles. Nixa didn’t let up, and senior Carson Palmer netted another goal just a minute later.
The Kewpies found some energy to start the second half, but after only a few minutes Palmer sent the ball into the top right corner of the net for his second goal of the evening.
Despite starting the year by conceding three goals, the Kewpies stayed strong and found momentum thanks to a goal from junior Caleb Keenoy. Soon after, senior Ehta Too tapped in a rebound, cutting the deficit to one goal.
The Kewpies couldn’t take control of the game like they had at the start, and the game finished 3-2.
“We lost 3-2 to Nixa last year and then we won 19 games,” Ross said. “That doesn't mean that's what will happen with this group, but we can't get caught up in one result.”
Hickman’s mentality was decent, Ross said, and the way the team fought back from three goals down means there is no reason to press the panic button.
The Kewpies return to the pitch at home against Kickapoo Saturday at 9:30 a.m.