Double overtime. 1.6 seconds left on the clock. The Trailblazers up 57-55.
In that moment, it seemed as though Tolton was going to walk away from the court as the Class 3 District 9 champion.
Blair Oaks’ Quinn Kusgen had other plans. His half-court, buzzer-beating shot clinched the win for the Falcons, 58-57.
Just like that, the Trailblazers’ season was over. Moments after the game, silence hung over the heads of the Tolton players like a storm cloud.
“They were emotionally-drained, frustrated ... not a whole lot of words were said,” Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said. “Words aren’t going to console anyone in that moment. There’s no need to fill up empty space with worthless words.”
Although the final outcome was disappointing for the Trailblazers, the game was one for the books. Both Tolton and Blair Oaks left their all on the court, with fans of each team packing the stands to cheer on the two talented opponents.
In the end, everything came down to that final shot.
“Somebody’s got to win, and somebody’s got to lose,” Osborne said. “It was hard-fought both ways, so it is what it is.”
While the past few days have been full of buzz across multiple social media platforms from the exciting district championship, Osborne and the rest of the Trailblazers have taken time to reflect not just on their final game, but on the season as a whole.
“We’re not going to let 1.6 seconds determine how good or bad our season was,” Osborne said. “We did a lot of good things this year.”
Ending with a final 20-5 record, Tolton boasted a great season with numerous wins over highly-skilled opponents from across the state. Each and every Trailblazer exhibited growth over the year, Osborne said, displaying successes in the classroom, in the community and especially on the court.
Though the 2019-20 season came to an end only a few short days ago, Osborne says he is already looking ahead toward next year.
First, the Trailblazers will have to say goodbye to six seniors. Lael Haile, Jonny Berndt, Nate Schwartze, Coban Porter, Chase Martin and Deuce Tatum all ended their high school careers on Saturday, each leaving their mark on the program in one way or another.
With this farewell, many of the younger Trailblazers, such as junior Tahki Chievous and sophomore Jevon Porter, will spend the offseason preparing to step up into leadership roles for next year.
“We have a great young group, a core group, of sophomores and juniors coming back,” Osborne said. “The program is in good hands with these guys, but those seniors are going to be missed.”