For almost 25 years, the Bruins have been a Class 3 powerhouse, competing in championship after championship.
This season has been no exception, as Rock Bridge (16-3) prepares for the MSHSAA team finals this weekend. While the Bruins’ record screams success and dominance, longtime coach Ben Loeb said Rock Bridge is the underdog of the Final Four.
“I think we’ve done very well this season,” Loeb said. “I’ve been impressed because we lost two key people from last year, arguably the best one-two we’ve ever had, so to come back and make it to the Final Four is very impressive.”
Highlights of the season include winning the district tournament against Jefferson City and winning the team sectional against Timberland. However, the Bruins suffered a setback when they lost to Liberty in the Liberty tournament finals.
Loeb said his team is going into the state tournament with no expectations. The players need to be confident, he said, and solely focus on aspects they can control.
“Sometimes, expectations can get in the way of performance,” Loeb said. “We’re going to go down there and play the best we can with confidence and an inner belief. The girls will need to have that ‘Yes, I can’ feeling to find any success.”
Rock Bridge will face John Burroughs in the semifinal Friday, with one advancing to the championship game and the other playing in the third-place duel. Both series will take place Saturday.
Pembroke Hill and Lee’s Summit West will compete in the other semifinal. Lee’s Summit West handed the Bruins a loss early in the season.
“There’s some teams in the Final Four that are really good, two private schools in particular, but I look forward to the challenge and to see what we can do,” Loeb said. “Any win down there is going to extremely gratifying, given what we’re up against, given where we’ve come from.”
Three players have acted as leaders for the Bruins this season: senior Sarah Ding and juniors Maggie Lin and Aparna Sivaraman. All three said they need to focus on staying positive and not getting down on themselves during matches.
“I don’t expect to win, but I want to play the best we can as a team,” Lin said. “Sometimes, you can think pretty negatively, but especially being on a team, you need to stay positive for yourself and for others.”
Lin said she has been hitting balls outside of practice to prepare for the state tournament. She enjoys cheering for teammates between points, she said. The Bruins root for each other and chant “Go, Rock” between matches.
“I’ve learned to have a positive mindset even if things aren’t going my way,” Lin said. “You have to be analytical but not too hard on yourself.”
In order to help the team find success, Ding said she needs to be energized and mentally strong. John Burroughs will be a challenge, but the Bruins plan to stay true to themselves and play the way they have all season. The team is like a family, and all the girls are really great friends, Ding said.
“We build a community and assimilate new girls into the team each year,” Ding said. “I’ve learned how to manage adversity and hold myself accountable. I have also taken on a leadership role.”
Sivaraman said tennis has helped her realize her sensitivity, and how it is a part of her life she needs to work on. She played individual doubles last weekend and said it was helpful because there was a lot of match play.
“I want to continue to have strong doubles play and stay positive and not get frazzled,” Sivaraman said. “I’m happy that the season even happened in the first place. I’ve been playing with Sarah since elementary school, and I think it’s been a good experience to compete on a team with my friends.”
Loeb said the players have done everything he has asked them, working hard and often staying after practice to go over scenarios. No matter how the state tournament turns out, Loeb said he’s thankful for the opportunity to coach this group and lead another successful Bruins girls tennis season.
“The key is celebrating what we’ve accomplished and seek more but still celebrate what we’ve been able to do,” Loeb said. “That in itself has made for a very successful season. We’re looking for the icing on the cake now.”
The Bruins will compete in the MSHSAA Class 3 Team Tennis Championships starting at 3 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday in Springfield.