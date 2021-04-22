The final score can be the most deceptive statistic in sports. A box score doesn’t show the fight or true competitive fire down the stretch. And Battle baseball’s 10-4 loss to Smith-Cotton on Thursday was a shining example.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the visiting Tigers and starting pitcher Zach Simmons found themselves in a precarious position — bases loaded, two outs and the Tigers up by five runs. Despite the temperature dropping in his sixth inning of work, Simmons was bringing even more heat than in the previous innings. He had gotten two outs early in the inning, but the Spartans were gaining momentum and threatening to strike at the perfect time.
With Spartan senior Jackson Huskey, who had reached base in all three of his previous plate appearances, up to bat, Battle was primed for a big moment. But Simmons had other plans, pulling out a few clutch pitches to strikeout Huskey, eliciting a roar from the Smith-Cotton contingent of fans.
But the adversity wasn’t over for Smith-Cotton. Despite giving up two more runs in the top of the seventh and trailing by seven, Battle lived up to its name. Left-handed batter Tristan Meny led off the inning with a walk as Smith-Cotton’s Lincoln Ditzfeld struggled to adjust against him. The Spartans were showing potential for a seventh-inning rally.
A single from Seth Wray that fell between the second baseman and centerfielder and a pitch hit from Austin Nickell loaded the bases once again. Seeing how Ditzfeld had struggled against Meny, Henderson brought in another left-handed batter, junior Caven Wheeler. As Wheeler got into his batting stance, Ditzfeld struggled at first, but adjusted, getting a strikeout despite the savvy coaching decision from Henderson.
Raye Kennon was hit by a pitch on the next at-bat, bringing home a run and inching the Spartans closer. However, the Tigers tightened up, getting the last two outs and defeating the Spartans.
While Simmons shined for the Tigers, giving up only three runs in six innings, Meny stood out for the Spartans. He opened the scoring for Battle with an RBI single in the first inning before taking over on the defensive end. With stout defense behind the plate, Meny saved three runs by making key blocks. On one block, a Smith-Cotton baserunner made the mistake of trying to take third base, and Meny caught him easily.
There were key defensive plays for both teams. Spartans senior Seth Keene made an outstanding diving stop at third base, spearing the bouncing grounder out of the air and tagging the lead runner out early in the game. In another third-base play, Smith-Cotton rightfielder Caleb Egbert caught a fly ball and threw out the tagging runner at third with a throw that would’ve made Ichiro Suzuki proud.
Errors played a huge role for both teams, especially for Battle. The infield seemed to especially struggle on grounders, with multiple fielders getting eaten up on some plays. A grounder off of Josh Candrl’s bat took a remarkably bad hop for Smith-Cotton’s shortstop, leading to a run for Battle.
When a ballgame ends 10-4, the safe assumption is usually that it was a blowout. Smith-Cotton was able to take home the victory thanks to a hot first inning, but with two separate bases-loaded situations from Battle in the last two innings, it could have easily been a different story. Thanks to clutch pitching from Zach Simmons and Lincoln Ditzfeld, the Tigers don’t need to worry about those different stories.