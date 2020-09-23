The camaraderie among Tolton Catholic football players was evident through the warm fall breeze that encompassed Tuesday’s practice.
Players tossed the ball around smiling and joking, excited to play another game. Coach Michael Egnew looked on proudly because in his eyes, football isn’t all about wins and losses, but about developing character.
The Trailblazers (1-2) are coming off a 52-20 loss at Crest Ridge last week, but Egnew said his players are prepared to compete Friday on the road again. Tolton does not have the best track record with away games {span}—{/span} opponents have scored 50 points or more in both losses this season. Engew said it’s imperative for senior quarterback Gabe Pfenenger to throw the ball much more this week.
“They’re a lot bigger than us, so running the ball is going to be tough,” Egnew said. “Our success is almost always determined on whether or not we can pass it or not. That’s just the nature of a team with smaller guys.”
Pfenenger said he’s up for the challenge. In practice, the Trailblazers have been working on cleaning up routes and passes. Pocket protection, accurate snaps and accurate throws will be the keys to their offensive success. An unforeseen aspect of football, Egnew said, is what the quarterback is going through right before he passes the ball.
“We do need to provide a healthy pocket for Gabe to throw from,” Egnew said. “He’s been rushed pretty heavily the past few games, so we need to be able to protect him a little bit longer.”
Pfenenger has also been playing defensive back this season. It is rare for a quarterback to also play defense and special teams. Pfenenger did not play on both sides of the ball in 2019, and it has been difficult to work on both coverage adjustments and defensive reads during practice.
“It’s pretty mentally draining; it’s a lot of positions,” Pfenenger said. “I just have to condition in practice and stay focused so I’m used to it in the game.”
Egnew said Pfenenger worked hard in the offseason to build arm strength and pass accuracy. Over the past few games, junior Ethan Hentges has been a main target for Pfenenger. Tolton will look to keep Hentges involved on Friday.
“I’ve matured a lot, and I’m a lot more in control this year,” Pfenenger said. “Last year, I’d be unsure about what I was seeing, so this year has been a lot cleaner for me personally.”
Defensively, the Trailblazers need to stay focused on minimizing mistakes and miscommunications. It will be crucial for them to capitalize on opportunities and execute what they’ve practiced.
“We need to be assignment sound,” Egnew said. “We did some things against Crest Ridge that were not indicative to how we practiced them.”
Despite the blowout losses to Hallsville and Crest Ridge, Tolton remains positive and hopeful. Egnew said this sport is about more than the score and the results of the game for him. It’s about what he’s doing for players in their formative years of high school.
“That’s my goal, and I think we’re succeeding there,” he said. “They get tougher and tougher every week, learn how to deal with adversity. The way I see it, they become men I’d be proud of if they were my sons.”
Pfenenger said the players have really supported each other throughout these past two years. He credits himself, Egnew, Hentges, other juniors and Max Brucks as being the glue of a group that has stuck together through it all, no matter the outcome.
“I’m looking forward to finishing out my senior season,” Pfenenger said. “It’s been great to make it this far, and we’re playing every game like it’s our last.”
The Trailblazers will seek to get back on track against Lutheran St. Charles (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in St. Peters.