Eldon beat Osage 54-48 in overtime Friday.
Last season, Osage (2-1) blew out the Mustangs 49-16. Osage hoped to improve to 3-0 after dominating Eldon last season, but this game was a revenge game for Eldon.
Osage (2-1) came out strong, taking an early 14-0 lead against the Mustangs. Osage quarterback Brockton McLaughlin took it in himself for a score as well as passed a touchdown to his wide receiver Derek Bradley.
The early 14-point lead did not deter Eldon. Its answer for their 14-point comeback was California transfer running back Bryce Veach. He just come off of a two tear hiatus from football, but he played as if he never left. Veach scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half.
Osage stretched their lead in the second half by two possessions after scoring two rushing touchdowns on back to back possessions. Eldon once again brought out Veach, who ran another one in right before the fourth quarter to close the gap to just one possession.
Osage had a 48-41 lead with less than four minutes in regulation. Eldon's Dallas Hardy ran a touchdown to take the game to overtime.
In overtime, Osage received ball first. Osage had a turnover on downs and Veach ended the game on an electric touchdown run.