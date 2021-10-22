Versailles welcomed Eldon on Senior Night, as both teams sat at the bottom of the Tri-County District, and the Mustangs claimed their third victory of the season, 42-41.
Eldon running back Mason Kirkweg bruised his way to the Falcons' only two touchdowns of the first half, but he found his third and final touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Mustangs ahead.
The Tigers found the end zone early with a zipping touchdown pass from quarterback Adam Radcliffe over the center of the field. Radcliffe continued an impressive offensive performance with a 60-yard passing touchdown to Cole Viebrook, and a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the first half.
Versailles continued its offensive pounce with Tye Edgar's rushing score to close out the second quarter, running the score to 35-14 at the half. The Tigers only found the end zone once the rest of the night.
Kirkweg and the Mustangs stormed back with four second-half scores.
Eldon entered action on Friday struggling mightily in the fourth quarter, while being outscored 119-59 over its six games this season. The Mustangs closed out their deficit to finish the regular season 3-6, while the Tigers fell to 1-8.
"I'm extremely proud of our guys and the way they fought in the second half," Eldon coach Chat Holt said. "I challenged them at halftime to come out and compete like the team they are."