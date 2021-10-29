Eldon made a statement in the fourth quarter Friday, defeating Southern Boone 36-13 at home.
The Mustangs entered the fourth quarter leading 14-13 after neither team scored in the third. The wheels then came off for the Eagles, with the Mustangs putting up 22 unanswered points.
Two Eldon's touchdowns in the fourth quarter came from Bryce Veach, who punched it in to make it 28-13 on a 35-yard touchdown run.
Southern Boone ended its season with a 3-7 record, while Eldon improved to 4-6. Eldon advanced to the second round of the Class 3 District 5 playoffs, where it will take on Mexico next Friday.
The Bulldogs will go into next week's game rested up after receiving the bye as the top seed in District 5 . The Bulldogs are 7-2 and score more than 37 points a game.
The time for Friday's game is to be determined.