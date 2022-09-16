Following the first three games of the season in which it gave up 40-plus points in each, most people would not have pegged Osage to shut out rival Eldon. But that’s exactly what it did — winning 28-0. The defense made a high-powered Eldon offense seem lost, with the pass defense able to force an early interception from Mustangs' quarterback Hunter Hees in the first quarter. Multiple sacks in the backfield followed, including a critical knock-down from Anton Carter in the fourth quarter — essentially ending the game.
Osage’s defense wasn’t the only key for it in this game. The rushing attack was a constant threat for Mustangs all night, with three of Osage’s four touchdowns coming from the run. Wide receiver Eric Hood had a standout performance in the game, with a receiving touchdown in the 2nd quarter, and then a rushing touchdown of his own with ten and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to make it 21-0.