Columbia College men's soccer will travel to play coach John Klein's alma mater, Saint Louis University, on March 2.
There will be a familiar face waiting for Klein in this matchup. His son, Johnny Klein, is a junior midfielder for the Billikens.
In his first season at Saint Louis, Klein was voted the Atlantic 10 Conference Freshman of The Year. Klein is also a former Rock Bridge student.
Columbia went 8-2 in the fall and 5-0 in American Midwest Conference play.
The Cougars have not announced their spring schedule.