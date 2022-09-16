Westran faced Fayette on Friday in Fayette for a Class 1 matchup. The Falcons entered the matchup coming off a blowout loss to Russelville, while Westran won last week at home against Fulton.

But recent results didn't dictate the game, as Fayette survived Westran at home and came out with a 21-18 win.

