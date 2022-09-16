Westran faced Fayette on Friday in Fayette for a Class 1 matchup. The Falcons entered the matchup coming off a blowout loss to Russelville, while Westran won last week at home against Fulton.
But recent results didn't dictate the game, as Fayette survived Westran at home and came out with a 21-18 win.
Fayette is led by star receiver Chase Allen-Jackman, a Division-I prospect with offers from both Army and Air Force, who has dominated opposing defenses all year.
Both Fayette (2-2) and Westran (1-2) wasted zero time getting the ball into the endzone, with Fayette returning the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, and Westran answered Fayette with a touchdown off a quick three-play drive.
The back and forth between the two teams did not stop there.
Allen-Jackman, Fayette’s star receiver, extended a short toss into a 29-yard score, Fayette’s second touchdown of the game. Westran once again answered Fayette with a short-rushing touchdown at the start of the second quarter, which was a point of attack for Westran.
After a pair of turnovers for the two teams, the first half closed out with Fayette leading 13-12. Unlike the first half, when both teams were scoring touchdowns back and forth, the defenses for both teams clamped down. Though the offense for the two teams slowed down in the second half, the game remained tight, but Fayette managed to see out its lead.
Fayette travels to Marceline (0-3) for a road game next Friday. Westran is on the road once again next week, facing off against Paris/Madison/Faith Walk Academy (1-2) next Friday.