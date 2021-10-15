Fayette rolled into Salisbury to take on the Panthers. The Falcons won 44-12.
The Class 1 programs are on opposite ends of the standings, as shown by their performances Friday night.
Fayette (7-1) pounded in two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter by the legs of Senior running back Garren Vroman, one set up by a Dalton Collins’ interception that put Fayette in the red zone. The Panthers elected to go for two on both drives, converting on both attempts.
At the start of the second quarter, Collins, picked up his second interception of the game. Soon, Vroman punched in his third rushing touchdown after for the Falcons.
“(Collins) gets better everytime he gets on the field,” Fayette coach Mike Thompson said. “He has really good instincts.”
Vroman hit the scrum again, finding the end zone for the fourth time before the half. Fayette continued their two-point conversion operation, posting a lopsided 32-0 score heading into halftime.
After the break, Salisbury (1-6) remained quiet into the third quarter, before finding the end zone twice in the fourth against Fayette’s second strings. Fayette touched the board again with two second-half touchdowns.
Vroman totaled 265 yards on the ground and pounded in six touchdowns for the Falcons.
“It’s not just him,” Thompson said. “Even Garren [Vroman] will tell you how much the line does. Even when they give him little space, he makes things happen.”
Looking ahead, the Falcons will close out their 2021 regular season at home Oct. 22 against Tolton. The Panthers wrap up their season on the road against Missouri Military Academy.
Fayette is in line for the playoffs, as Thompson has the mentality of going into next week playing better than the week before.
“We say, ‘Let’s go play as well as we can play’ heading into the playoffs,” Thompson said.