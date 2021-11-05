Fayette advanced to the Class 1 District 5 championship after defeating Harrisburg 52-42 on Friday.
Harrisburg trailed 52-26 with 5:41 left in the fourth quarter. Harrisburg fought its way back to a 10-point deficit with another chance to score a touchdown with 2:09 left after recovering a fumble on its own 22-yard line. The Bulldog drive ended with an incomplete pass in the end zone on fourth down with less than a minute left to go.
Fayette coach Mike Thompson said the Bulldogs “played extremely hard” and he appreciated the challenge from Harrisburg.
“(We) needed something like this going forward because it ain’t going to be easy every week," he said.
Harrisburg coach Steve Hopkins said he was proud of his team, which “never stopped believing.”
“(Fayette) earned every point," Hopkins said. "They have some great, great players who made great plays.”
One of those great players was senior running back Garren Vroman.
Vroman rushed for 314 yards, with 159 in the first half. He finished with four rushing touchdowns, one a 42-yard run in the third quarter.
The Falcon offense ran the ball 51 times, gaining 392 yards. Six of the eight Falcon touchdowns came on the ground. Hopkins said the Falcon offense just “ran the ball and pounded and pounded us.”
Another key player for the Falcons, Tyler Bartholomew, intercepted the ball to end the first half as the Bulldogs came close to taking the lead.
Thompson said “it’s a huge momentum swing” and he believed that the result of the drive “could have changed the outcome of the game” as the interception kept the score 16-12.
The Falcons extended their lead with a touchdown pass from Ben Wells to Dalton Collins for 43yards on the opening drive of the second half.
The touchdown pass to Collins was Wells’ second of the game. After the game, Thompson said Wells “called the pass play,” and he thought Wells “was outstanding making plays with his arm.”